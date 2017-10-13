See the City of Angels from High Above in Metropolis Los Angeles’ Penthouse Collection

Downtown Los Angeles’ most expensive new-build penthouses are the crown jewel of the high-profile, $1 billion Metropolis Los Angeles development. Two blocks from the Staples Center, the Penthouse Collection at Metropolis Los Angeles is composed of eight premier residences priced from $3.5 million for a 1,735-square foot, two-bedroom layout.

Although no two floor plans are exactly alike, a French white-oak staircase with custom millwork connects the two stories in each residence. Sleek Poggenpohl wood cabinetry makes the kitchens stand out among open-plan living and dining areas on the entertaining level. Upstairs, as many as three light-filled bedrooms in the largest units (3,534 square feet, priced at $6.9 million) feature ethereal Athens Silver Cream marble.

Prices for top Los Angeles real estate have long been made for the views: Malibu mansions offer front-row vistas of the Pacific Ocean, and Bel Air estates gaze down on the rolling green hills of Los Angeles, with recent prices reaching into the hundreds of millions. The penthouse collection is no exception. Atop the recently completed, 38-story Tower 1 at Metropolis, you can see everything unobstructed—from Griffith Park and the San Gabriel Mountains to the coastline beyond.

The massive scale of the penthouses’ immediate surroundings—Metropolis Los Angeles is the largest mixed-use development under construction west of the Mississippi—supplies ample entertainment. Tower 1’s sixth-floor residential clubhouse takes advantage of L.A.’s warm weather with a large resort-style pool, cabanas, and a dog park, plus a fitness center, a screening room, and steam rooms indoors. The 70,000-square-foot Metropolis Retail Pavilion, 350-room Hotel Indigo, and two additional residential towers will provide additional entertainment options. Of course, 22 dining outlets at L.A. Live and three major sports teams—basketball’s Lakers and Clippers and hockey’s Kings—are also just steps from your front door.

The development is slated to be completed in 2019.