Space Is Limited in N.Y.C.—But Not at This Condo Overlooking Madison Square Park

Outdoor space has long been at a premium in the Big Apple, where New Yorkers are more likely to have a tiny patio than a spacious backyard. But for those who want to enjoy the great outdoors without heading to a park, Unit 18C at 10 Madison Square West is quite literally a breath of fresh air.

Located on the 18th floor, 18C’s massive 2,167-square-foot terrace—which is nearly as large as the 2,575-square-foot interior—offers sweeping 360-degree vistas of Madison Square Park and surrounding Flatiron District attractions. The terrace wraps around the apartment’s interior and can be accessed through all major rooms in the home, creating a natural transition between indoors and outdoors. Residents can grill, do yoga, gather around the fire pit, or host parties on the massive terrace, which functions as a sky-high escape from the bustling city.

Inside, the dwelling holds three beds and three-and-a-half baths. The open-air design joins the vast living room with the dining room and kitchen in a free-flowing manner. Exquisite details (think wide-plank white-oak flooring and 11-foot ceilings) exemplify the apartment’s modern refinement. Spa-like baths with heated flooring, white Carrera marble in the kitchen and master bath, and a master suite with custom-fitted closets showcase the attention to detail and craft of this highly coveted N.Y.C. jewel.

Building amenities include a 10,000-square-foot private residence club with a 60-foot heated lap pool, yoga and Pilates studio, spa, and Jay Wright fitness center. Those who want a change of scenery can retreat to the secluded garden courtyard or head to Madison Square Park. The unit is on the market for around $16 million.