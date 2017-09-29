// RR One

Space Is Limited in N.Y.C.—But Not at This Condo Overlooking Madison Square Park

With an outdoor terrace nearly the size of the entire interior, the condo was made to entertain.

By on September 29, 2017
terrace overlooking New York City
Outdoor space has long been at a premium in the Big Apple, where New Yorkers are more likely to have a tiny patio than a spacious backyard. But for those who want to enjoy the great outdoors without heading to a park, Unit 18C at 10 Madison Square West is quite literally a breath of fresh air.

Located on the 18th floor, 18C’s massive 2,167-square-foot terrace—which is nearly as large as the 2,575-square-foot interior—offers sweeping 360-degree vistas of Madison Square Park and surrounding Flatiron District attractions. The terrace wraps around the apartment’s interior and can be accessed through all major rooms in the home, creating a natural transition between indoors and outdoors. Residents can grill, do yoga, gather around the fire pit, or host parties on the massive terrace, which functions as a sky-high escape from the bustling city.

Inside, the dwelling holds three beds and three-and-a-half baths. The open-air design joins the vast living room with the dining room and kitchen in a free-flowing manner. Exquisite details (think wide-plank white-oak flooring and 11-foot ceilings) exemplify the apartment’s modern refinement. Spa-like baths with heated flooring, white Carrera marble in the kitchen and master bath, and a master suite with custom-fitted closets showcase the attention to detail and craft of this highly coveted N.Y.C. jewel.

Building amenities include a 10,000-square-foot private residence club with a 60-foot heated lap pool, yoga and Pilates studio, spa, and Jay Wright fitness center. Those who want a change of scenery can retreat to the secluded garden courtyard or head to Madison Square Park. The unit is on the market for around $16 million.

