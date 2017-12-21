Take a Photo Tour of the First Completed Residential Tower at Ward Village in Hawaii

Located in what was previously a neglected industrial area near downtown Honolulu, Ward Village is gearing up to become a true city within a city on the Hawaiian island of Oahu—one where chain and independent shops as well as public park space will be found amid five-star dining and luxury residential towers. Set on 60 acres of land, the massive coastal development is currently Hawaii’s only LEED-ND Platinum-Certified project and the largest neighborhood development in the country to receive the certification.

Ward Village includes four residential towers, each designed by a different architect and created to evoke Hawaii’s one-of-a-kind environment. The first to be completed is Waiea, a 36-story tower whose waved glass façade is designed to look like the nearby Pacific Ocean. Vancouver-based architect James Cheng and local architect Rob Iopa collaborated on the design of the 175-unit building, which includes 10 townhomes, 12 penthouses, and two grand penthouses.

The developer, Howard Hughes Corporation, has officially released a series of never-before-seen photos that reveal key spaces including the private rooftop infinity pool. The images also provide a behind-the-scenes look at one of the building’s most exceptional units, a $36 million penthouse with interiors by Tony Ingrao. Showcasing an open floor plan and endless views of the Pacific Ocean, Diamond Head, and Wakiki, the glass-walled residence boasts a clean and elegant look. In the great room, a wall of glass pairs with a coffee table made from crystal to create a light-drenched haven. And in the kitchen, a chandelier reminiscent of a tropical rainstorm above the ocean floats near a 12-person dining table.

Other standout building features include an expansive infinity pool with unobstructed views overlooking the Pacific Ocean and chef Nobuyuki Matsuhisa’s new flagship Nobu Honolulu restaurant. One of the development’s most exceptional features, however, may be its huge range of amenities available to the public. Aside from park areas, Ward Village also includes a wide range of locally-owned businesses and bike lanes that provide access to an over 100-acre public beach park and the Kewalo Harbor.

At full buildout, Ward Village will bring 4,000 new residences to the island. Waiea is more than 95 percent sold.