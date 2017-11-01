// RR One

Canada’s Tallest Residential Tower Breaks Ground

The 1,005-foot mixed-used building will include 416 residential units.

By on November 1, 2017
Canada’s tallest residential tower, a mixed-use building that will soar 1,005 feet above the city of Toronto, has officially broken ground. Developed by Mizrahi Developments and designed by Foster and Partners, The One is located at One Bloor West. The 85-story tower will feature 416 one- to three-bedroom residential units that range from 591 to 8,000 square feet. Four three-story penthouses with in-suite elevators, copper ceilings, and rooftop winter gardens are the capstone of the high-end project.

Kitchen and dining room  Photo: Courtesy Mizrahi Developments

“When designing The One, our focus has always been on how we can create a completely new luxury-living experience in Toronto. This approach was especially true of the four penthouse suites. With rooftop terraces 1,005 feet above the street, in-suite elevators, and the highest views in the country, The One penthouses are unlike any other homes in Canada,” says Sam Mizrahi of Mizrahi Development. “Mizrahi Development’s background is in luxury custom homes, and that extends to a multi-residential tower like The One. We can combine units, we can offer a range of finishes, we can do what we need to do to make our residents think these suites were created just for them, because they will be.”

Residents can use the rooftop swimming pool, garden terrace, private gym, and spa. Prices for the high-end condos go up to $17 million. Occupancy is on track for 2022.

Den  Photo: Courtesy Mizrahi Developments

