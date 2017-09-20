This Swanky New York City Penthouse Is on the Market for $32 Million

Like a diamond in the sky, the glass-sheathed, double-height Penthouse 88B at Fifteen Hudson Yards towers 88 stories above the Hudson River and twinkling skyline of New York City. Equipped with four bedrooms and six-and-a-half baths, the 5,161-square-foot duplex residence overlooks the Vessel, an interactive art exhibit designed by Thomas Heatherwick. Soaring 26-foot ceilings grace the sky-high retreat, and floor-to-ceiling glass walls provide 270-degree panoramas of the Hudson River, Statue of Liberty, New York Harbor, and Manhattan skyline.

A striking glass-and-oak staircase connects the two floors. A sitting room with a wet bar overlooks the open-concept living space below, which includes a fireplace and curvaceous glass windows. The sleek, custom Bulthaup kitchen has Miele appliances and a sizable island that can double as a breakfast nook. Outfitted with double dressing rooms and dual baths, the voluminous master suite overlooks the river. The penthouse also features a private elevator, service entrance, and two utility rooms.

Listed this week for $32 million, the posh penthouse is the first of the building’s four duplex penthouses to come to market. Residents will be able to utilize more than 40,000 square feet of building amenities, including a 75-foot swimming pool, a yoga studio, private spa suites, a fitness facility, dining suites, wine storage and tasting rooms, and a beauty bar.