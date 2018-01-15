These Sleek Hillside Villas Will Make You Fall in Love with the Tuscan Countryside

The Tuscan countryside’s rolling green hills, vibrant flowers, and classic Italian architecture is certain to transport travelers to a different time. Nestled within this romantic scenery, Le Ville di Trevinano is a collection of 10 luxury villas built into the surrounding hillside. North of Lazio, neighboring Tuscany, and Umbria, the eco-friendly, earth-sheltered villas were designed by 70F Architecture to combine contemporary design and nature.

The community includes four one-bedroom villas and six two-bedroom villas. The smaller of the fully furnished villas is the IL Mezzo model, a one-bedroom, one-bath layout (from $357,000) that is ideal for couples. A wall of floor-to-ceiling windows outlined in Tuscan stone brings plenty of natural light into the space, while neutral tones enhance the interior’s chic and minimalist style. A state-of-the-art kitchen, freestanding bath, rain shower, double vanity, wading pool, and private patio round out the indoor amenities.

The two-bedroom, two-bath IL Distinto style (from $591,000), which has similar interiors and amenities, can accommodate up to four individuals at a time. All of the villas have private patios that function as extensions of the indoor living space, complete with wading pools and lounge chairs. Nearby gardens showcase Cyprus trees and native Tuscan plants. Because the villas are turnkey projects, owners can choose specified furniture, kitchenware, and bed linens.

Crafted for environmental sustainability, the villas are constructed with green roofs for temperature control, which effectively keeps the homes warm in the winter and cool in the summer months. The nearby recreational building features a fitness area, swimming pool, separate children’s pool, and tennis court. In addition, Le Ville di Trevinano has on-site management to attend to your every need as well as a fully managed rental program that makes it incredibly easy to rent out your property when you are away.

Construction is projected to begin in the coming months, with a grand opening set for the summer of 2019—which means it’s the perfect time to visit Tuscany.