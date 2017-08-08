Live Deliberately in a Community Inspired by Henry David Thoreau

In Walden, an 1854 classic about nature and simple living, American essayist and poet Henry David Thoreau famously wrote, “I went to the woods because I wished to live deliberately . . . and not, when I came to die, discover that I had not lived.”

To celebrate the 200th anniversary of Thoreau’s birthday, real estate developer Signature Group Investments has announced plans for Walden Monterey, a private community situated on a 600-acre hillside overlooking Monterey Bay, Calif.

Encircled by 200-year-old oak trees, the property will feature 22 20-acre homesites that will allow owners to live in harmony with nature. The modern, minimalist dwellings function as an extension of Thoreau’s cabin—remote retreats where homeowners can escape the frantic pace of their day-to-day lives and reconnect with what matters most to them.

The grounds feature more than 200 acres of open space with walking trails, a meditation garden, and a communal table made from fallen trees—all designed to help residents rediscover the tonic of wildness. A visiting artists program and TED-like discussion series will facilitate discussions on art and nature.

Located about an hour from Silicon Valley, the homesites are priced at $5 million per lot. The first eight lots will be available this fall, and the rest will be offered early next year.