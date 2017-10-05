Waterline Square Unveils Spectacular Private Amenities for N.Y.C. Towers

Waterline Square, the multibillion-dollar development designed by a trifecta of top architects on Manhattan’s Upper West Side, recently unveiled private amenity spaces for each of its three condominium buildings. In addition to Waterline Club—which offers 100,000 square feet of fun, including a skate park, 30-foot rock climbing wall, basketball court, and yoga studio—residents can enjoy individual amenities in their own residential building.

Media and game rooms, private dining rooms, billiards lounges, and magnificent terraces with outdoor kitchens are a few of the highly anticipated inclusions. “It’s rare to commit so much high-floor square footage to amenity spaces. It was incredibly important to us that every buyer enjoy the full breadth of the lifestyle experience of Waterline Square,” says James Linsley, president of GID Development Group, the developer behind the project.

Closings are expected to happen in late 2018, with full construction set to be completed the following year. Here’s a look at the amenities buyers can expect to find in each building.

One Waterline Square

Richard Meier & Partners Architects joined forces with esteemed interior design firm Champalimaud to work on One Waterline Square’s nearly 8,000-square-foot amenity space. With a private dining room that seats 20 people, a billiards lounge, and a great room with direct access to the terrace, this space is perfect for entertaining.

Two Waterline Square

Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates paired up with Yabu Pushelberg to create a striking 11,000-square-foot private space for residents at Two Waterline Square. The building’s 3,700-square-foot sundeck with two outdoor kitchens, salon with river-view balcony, and great room with spacious seating areas makes it easy to host guests, dine with family, or simply relax.

Three Waterline Square

In collaboration with Groves & Co., Rafael Viñoly Architects is transforming Three Waterline Square’s nearly 5,000-square-foot private amenity space into an indoor-outdoor hot spot. Located on the 22nd floor, a beautifully landscaped terrace overlooking the Hudson River invites residents to wine and dine while taking in the skyline. A salon with a wet bar, media room with access to the terrace, and catering kitchen are a few other offerings in this one-of-a-kind lounge.