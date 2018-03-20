The Smartest New Places to Live in Jersey City

Thanks to the convenience of commuting to New York City from Jersey City (not to mention those stunning Manhattan skyline views), the New Jersey destination has long been a popular home base for Manhattan and Brooklyn transplants. It’s now undergoing a culinary and art renaissance that just might make it the sixth borough of New York. From Mana Contemporary (a performing and visual arts center housed in a former tobacco warehouse) to a five-unit franchise deal that will bring New York’s Artichoke Basille’s Pizza to Jersey City, there’s lots to love about the area.

Not surprisingly, an influx of high-end developments are springing up to accommodate those who want to call Jersey City home. The following properties are perfect for New Yorkers thinking about moving across the river.

Park and Shore

Positioned on the Hudson River waterfront in Jersey City’s Newport neighborhood, Park and Shore is made up of two separate residential buildings: 75 Park Lane and Shore House. Developed by Strategic Capital with exteriors and interiors by Woods Bagot, Park and Shore is the first new condominium project in Newport in almost a decade. The structure at 75 Park Lane offers everything from studios to three-bedroom units and penthouses, while Shore House is outfitted with one- and two-bedroom residences. Tenants of both buildings will have access to on-site amenities, including a co-working lounge, an indoor swimming pool and teak-lined spa, a game room, and a roof deck with a summer kitchen. Prices for residences at 75 Park Lane start at $785,000, while prices at Shore House start at $700,000. Construction is currently underway for the project, with first closings slated for late 2018.

99 Hudson

Sales officially launched last year for 99 Hudson, a 79-story building that will, upon completion, be the tallest residential tower in New Jersey. Located in the Paulus Hook neighborhood, the 781-unit building includes everything from studios to three-bedroom condos. Developed by China Overseas America, the U.S. division of Hong Kong–based China Overseas Holdings Limited, the open-concept units will feature floor-to-ceiling walls of glass and oak floors. The spa-like baths showcase ceramic backsplashes and porcelain tiles, while the kitchens come with state-of-the-art appliances and quartz stone countertops.

Residents will have access to an on-site spa, a rooftop swimming pool, a children’s playground, a fitness center, indoor and outdoor barbecue areas, and a double-height lobby with a 24-hour concierge team. Prices start in the $800,000 range.

Ellipse

Located on 600 acres along the Hudson River in Jersey City, Newport is the largest mixed-use waterfront community in the United States. One of the area’s most anticipated new additions is Ellipse, a 381-unit luxury rental development designed by Arquitectonica. The building is already setting records: A penthouse leased for $10,995 a month the day it was put on the market, making it the most expensive rental in the entire city.

The building has studios, one- to three-bedroom apartments, and penthouses. The open-concept units come with floor-to-ceiling walls of glass and walkout terraces that overlook the Manhattan skyline as well as walk-in glass showers, top-of-the-line kitchen appliances, and hardwood floors.

Residents will have access to the fitness center, lounge, co-working space, outdoor swimming pool, children’s playroom, and game room. Only one of the units remains available for rent: a west-facing penthouse that is listed for $7,995 per month.

485 Marin

Developer KRE Group will begin leasing units at 485 Marin, one of its many residential developments in Jersey City, in May. Designed by architecture firm Hollwick Kushner (HWKN), the rental tower is located in Hamilton Park, a picturesque neighborhood characterized by tree-lined streets and Victorian brownstones. The 18-story red brick building will house 397 residences, which range from studios to three-bedroom units. Many of the apartments come with private terraces.

Interior designer Christopher Stevens oversaw the unit interiors and amenities. Residents will have access to a fitness center, private dining room, attended lobby, and screening room. Take advantage of the sunshine by heading to the 5th-floor amenity deck, which has a swimming pool, grilling stations, and lounge areas.

Residences will be priced from $2,350 to $5,750 per month.