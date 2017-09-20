World’s First Standalone Four Seasons Private Residences to Open in London

Four Seasons debuted its first private residences in 1995. Since then, the renowned brand has opened more than 30 residential properties around the globe—and 80 percent of its forthcoming developments will also feature a residential component. Four Seasons and real estate developer Finchatton are now partnering to open the world’s first Four Seasons private residential project that will operate independently of a Four Seasons resort or hotel.

Located in the heart of Mayfair, Twenty Grosvenor Square, a Four Seasons Residence will be a collection of 37 three- to five-bedroom apartments. The posh dwellings will incorporate elegant, Old World design features such as classic drawing rooms, family and catering kitchens, and separate staff entrances with modern amenities such as media rooms.

Serviced by Four Seasons employees, the high-end dwellings will include in-residence dining and catering, concierge and housekeeping services, salon and spa services, childcare, pet care, transportation, and more. The 250,000-square-foot development also features lush private gardens and a spa, swimming pool, fitness center, and wine cellar.

The residences will be available for occupancy next year; pricing has not yet been announced. Twenty Grosvenor Square, a Four Seasons Residence is joining two other Four Seasons properties in the city: Four Seasons Hotel London at Park Lane and Four Seasons Hotel London at Ten Trinity Square.