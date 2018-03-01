Spaces
Realtors Reveal What You Need to Know About Buying a Home in 2018
Stay savvy about the home-buying process by following these tips.
Get the Magazine
Unleash the power to dream! Subscribe to Robb Report today and bring those dreams to life with every issue!
Subscribe today and save up to 66%.
Includes FREE digital access!
Newsletter
Sign up for our newsletter and go inside the world of luxury.
Miami’s New MLS Team Adds Fuel to an Already Hot Luxury Real Estate Market
The soccer franchise, led by David Beckham, offers another selling point for the evolving city.
Here’s the Best Time of Year to Find a New Apartment
A new study finds that December to March is the best time to move into a new apartment.
Luxury Home Prices Rose More Than 7 Percent in the Final Quarter of 2017
Redfin reveals the markets where prices rose and fell most significantly.
Nearly One in Four Homes Sold for More Than Their Asking Price in 2017
The numbers reveal an increasingly competitive market.
Foreign Investment in the U.S. Luxury Real Estate Market Reaches a New High
The top markets were Miami, Manhattan, and Los Angeles.
Renters Now Outnumber Homeowners in 22 More U.S. Cities
Austin, Tampa, Baton Rouge, Cleveland, Detroit, and others made the list.
The 20 Cities That Might Be Home to Amazon’s Second Headquarters
Hang in there, Canada; one of your cities is on the list, too.
5 Fireplaces That Will Keep You Warm All Winter Long
The following one-of-a-kind fireplaces anchor incredible living spaces.
Best of the Best