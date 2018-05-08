Glimpse the Hollywood Sign and Capitol Records Building from This New Rental Tower

For iconic views of the Hollywood Sign and Capitol Records Building (and high-end accommodations to boot), Angelenos need look no further than Argyle House, a newly unveiled 18-story rental tower in the heart of Hollywood. Developed by Related California (the West Coast affiliate of Related Companies, the firm behind New York City’s Hudson Yards) and designed by Large Architecture, the curvaceous glass tower houses 114 units. Interiors were crafted by Marmol Radziner.

“We wanted to create relaxed modern elegance at Argyle House that is unique to the Hollywood aesthetic,” says designer Leo Marmal of Marmol Radziner. “From the jewel tones and natural woods in the lobby, to the dark, rich textures of the lounge, these finishing details urge residents and visitors to reach out and touch them. These classic and modern design elements further emphasize the quintessential indoor-outdoor Southern California lifestyle that Related has successfully achieved with this development.” The result is a mesmerizing marriage of mid-century modern decor and contemporary furnishings.

A mix of studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom units populate the building, all characterized by floor-to-ceiling walls of glass and private balconies. Gourmet kitchens are equipped with polished Caesarstone countertops and Bianco Giola marble tiled backsplash, white oak cabinets with matte oil-rubbed bronze hardware, and Bosch appliances, while bathrooms show off marble countertops and Grey Oak vanities.

Onsite amenities include an outdoor swimming pool and spa, a dog run, barbecue grills, a catering kitchen, and a library lounge with a travertine fireplace. Argyle House will also use Hello Alfred technology to provide in-home digital concierge services.

Located near the Pantages and Dolby Theatres, the residences provide ready access to top Hollywood attractions. Pricing begins at $3,395 per month for studios and goes up to $6,595 for two-bedroom units; pricing for the three-bedroom penthouse is available upon request. The building is currently on track for LEED Silver certification.