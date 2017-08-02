Around the World at $100 Million: 4 of the Most Expensive Listings on the Planet

Around the world, the stunning price point of $100 million is becoming more common as the world’s real estate market continues to boom. So what exactly does $100 million buy you? You might get tons of land—such as three pristine islands in Panama—or little of it; in Los Angeles, a new megamansion sits on just over an acre.

Ready for a deep dive into the world of nine-figure estates? Here are the $100 million winners.

Opus on Billionaire’s Row in Beverly Hills

Located on a cul-de-sac in the hilly Trousdale Estates section of Beverly Hills, Opus embraces its own take on over-the-top opulence. Built by mega developer Nile Niami and designed by architect Paul McClean, the seven-bedroom, 11-bath mansion is perched on just over an acre of land with views of downtown Los Angeles all the way to the Pacific Ocean. But trophy vistas aren’t the only selling point: Inside the 20,500-square-foot home, there are marble walls, Roberto Cavalli floors, and an entire room devoted to $250,000 worth of Cristal champagne. A gold Lamborghini Aventador Roadster and gold Rolls-Royce Dawn are also included.

Secluded Beachfront Paradise in the Dominican Republic

This more-than-1,000-acre stretch of pristine land includes a virgin white beachfront, three distinct eco-zones, and even a landing strip. Located on the east coast of the Dominican Republic, Playa Arriba is virtually untouched and primed to become a secluded sanctuary for eco-tourism or a solitary hideaway. It includes both savanna and wetland areas, but the beachfront might be the property’s true showstopper: Facing the Atlantic’s Samaná Bay, the backyard boasts waters tailor-made for scuba diving, deep-sea fishing, sailing, windsurfing, and ocean kayaking.

Ultra-Pristine Islands in Panama

Looking for a slice of truly untouched paradise? This trio of Pacific Islands is it. Formerly known as Islas Cayonetas and located off the coast of Panama, the trio offers a combined 19 miles of coastline, 50 beaches, and a mind-boggling array of wildlife. Tropical forests, prominent sea turtle nesting grounds, and hundreds of bird species are found on the three islands, which total nearly 1,800 acres. Many predict that the area—located about 60 miles from Panama City—will become the next Galápagos Islands, known for mingling conservation, science, and potential eco-friendly development.

Skygarden in Bel Air

This massive compound hasn’t even been built yet, but many would argue that the biggest hurdles — permits and entitlements — have already been cleared. Developed by South African architectural firm SAOTA, this ultra-contemporary manse will total 15,000 square feet, with no shortage of over-the-top amenities: two infinity pools, a glass elevator, a theater, a gym, and a spa with a sauna, steam room, and plunge pools. The most impressive of all might be the 2,700-square-foot master suite. All of this, of course, is located near the tippy top of Bel-Air (cue the sweeping views), one of the most exclusive areas in Southern California.