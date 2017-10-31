Build a Dream Property on California’s Lake Almanor

Located in northeastern California and surrounded by mountains and pine trees, Lake Almanor is the perfect getaway from the hustle and bustle of city living. Situated just 5 miles from the charming town of Chester and about an hour from the Nevada border, Serenity at Lake Almanor is one of the largest privately owned lakefront properties in the Golden State. On the market for $25 million, the property offers a mile-and-a-half of shoreline and encompasses 1,397 acres of land that can be catered to the buyer’s preferences.

Multiple parcels are available, with entitlements to build an array of developments. Buyers can construct 1,673 single-family homes to create a lakefront community, a golf course, or a small collection of ridgetop homes with a community lake house. The commercial allowance for the property is 100,000 square feet, and there is even the potential for a 150-room hotel. Those who prefer something more private can build one custom lakefront home instead.

“This stunning region is a playground for outdoor adventure, including hiking, skiing, snowshoeing, backpacking, and year-round recreation, and is resplendent with a rich diversity of wildlife,” says Kristine Mitchell of Sierra Sotheby’s International Realty, who holds the listing along with Ron Hemig. The spectacular lakefront alpine property also offers breathtaking views of Lassen Peak and is an hour from Lassen Volcanic National Park.