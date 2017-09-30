Design Duo March & White Discuss Their First Residential Project in Manhattan

London-based architecture and design firm March & White (founded by Elliot March and James White) started out designing superyacht interiors, followed by private members-only establishments such as the Devonshire Club and the Arts Club in London. The dynamic design duo is now working on their first large-scale residential project in the United States: 125 Greenwich, an 88-story, 912-foot-tall condominium skyscraper in downtown Manhattan.

Architecture for the 273-unit building was designed by architect Rafael Viñoly, with interiors by March & White. The underlying theme for all their projects, the pair says, is elegance with an edge—a goal they achieved by mixing timeless elements like Calacatta Covelano marble with striking modern touches like metal trims and frameless glass showers.

March & White chose three unique interior finish palettes to represent the vast views visible from the building: Terra, which evokes the earth’s natural hues; Aqua, which corresponds with the ever-changing color of the Hudson River; and Stratus, which relates to the white clouds visible from the top of the building.

Master baths have marble heated floors, while kitchens were outfitted with custom millwork, Miele appliances, and marble counters and backsplashes designed to match the corresponding palette. “We were able to rethink the kitchen and came up with something that was beautiful and jewel-like in its own right rather than purely functional,” March says. “Mixing different metals with beautiful veneers and subtle stones fused the interiors together. We also introduced specialist artisan elements that we use on the superyachts such as bespoke handmade resins to give pops of vibrancy and interest in key areas.”

The duo also created three furniture packages that homeowners can choose to purchase for their units. “Our background designing superyacht interiors brings a special understanding of luxury and space to the interiors of the units we designed for this project,” says White. “The ergonomics of the furniture, particularly in the designs for the kitchens and bedrooms, are the highest quality, with softened edges and clever built-in storage that maximizes space. We elevate our designs above the white box home design, which has been the basis of a lot of building interiors. Our love of ergonomic, tactile design found in yacht, automotive, and aviation design was the springboard for the project.”

Sales for 125 Greenwich launched this week; prices start at $1.2 million for studios and $4.6 million for three-bedroom units.