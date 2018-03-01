Florida Residential Projects That Cater to Yachting Aficionados

The 2018 Miami Yacht Show might be over, but the Sunshine State continues to attract boat lovers thanks to its wealth of marinas and waterways. From Fort Lauderdale to Miami, a slew of residential properties across the state have been designed with yacht owners in mind. The following properties in Florida offer yachting and boating amenities that are certain to appeal to aficionados. (If you’re looking for a property outside of Florida, check out these residences in Bermuda, Montenegro, St. Kitts, and other destinations.)

Four Seasons Private Residences Fort Lauderdale. Situated at the ocean’s edge and adjacent to the yacht-lined Intracoastal Waterway in Fort Lauderdale, this condominium offers easy access to 300 miles of waterways and deep-water marinas. It’s only fitting, then, that the 22-story building has in-house experts that will help residents with marina and slip accommodations and transportation to and from boats. The 90 one- to four-bedroom residences range from 780 to over 6,000 square feet and are priced from $2 million. The building also offers all the amenities Four Seasons is known for, such as a world-class spa and fitness center.

Privé at Island Estates. Stationed on South Florida’s last buildable private island, Privé at Island Estates has a 48-slip private marina and pier capable of accommodating up to 150-foot yachts. After a day spent on the water, residents can head back to one of 160 two- to seven-bedroom units ranging from 2,585 to over 9,500 square feet. Housed in two separate 16-story towers, the units offer 360-degree views of the water. Residences are priced from $2.1 million to $8.2 million.

One River Point. Located near the Miami River (the city’s hottest new waterfront destination), One River Point is made up of two 60-story glass towers connected by a sky bridge with roof decks. Set on 327 feet of river frontage, the Rafael Viñoly–designed property is equipped with a private dock and a charter service as well as marine support services that include maintenance and cleaning. The one- to four-bedroom residences are priced from $870,000.