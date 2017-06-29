Going Green: Florida Residences with Direct Access to Picturesque Parks

With an abundance of oceanfront condominiums and lakeside residences, Florida has long been a top choice for those who want to live by the water. But the Sunshine State has much more to offer nature lovers than just sandy white beaches. The following residential towers all provide direct access to expansive, peaceful parks—making them the perfect choice for those who love the outdoors.

One Thousand Museum (Miami)

Situated on Biscayne Boulevard, One Thousand Museum (an 83-unit tower designed by the late architect Zaha Hadid) offers stunning vistas of Biscayne Bay thanks to glass-lined residences and a rooftop sky lounge. Those who prefer green grass to the blue-green water can head across the street to Museum Park, a 30-acre plot of land with a waterfront walkway and promenade. One Thousand Museum is on track to be completed late next year, with prices starting at $5.5 million.

Park Grove (Miami)

Miami’s historic Coconut Grove neighborhood is home to more than a dozen parks, including Peacock Park, a nearly 10-acre expanse on the shore of Biscayne Bay. Outfitted with a kickball and softball field, the waterfront attraction is the perfect spot to eat a picnic lunch or watch the sunset.

Located just across the street, the three-tower Park Grove residential project features expansive, light-drenched residences perfect for nature lovers. The development (with condos from $1 million) also includes an onsite two-acre sculpture park.

Palazzo Del Sol (Miami Beach)

Positioned near the water on Fisher Island, Palazzo Del Sol is a 10-story building waterfront building with a slew of sleek residences. Indoor amenities include private massage rooms, a movie theater, a children’s playroom, and a salon, while outdoor attractions include a heated pool, poolside cabana, and an alfresco bar. A landscaped, Enzo Enea–designed park will connect Palazzo Del Sol with its sister property, Palazzo Della Luna. Fisher Island’s 9-hole championship golf course is also within walking distance. Residences are priced from $6 million.

87 Park (Miami Beach)

Overlooking the Atlantic Ocean in Miami Beach, 87 Park is a 70-villa tower designed by Pritzker Architecture Prize winner Renzo Piano. Private gardens, a reflecting pool, and water features surround the striking glass building, creating harmony with its environment. The residential project offers easy access to the city park’s 35 acres of winding, beachfront trails and grass-covered dunes. Prices start at $2.65 million for a one-bedroom unit.