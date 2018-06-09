Gramercy Square’s New Wellness Partnership Brings Meditation Classes to Your Doorstep

The ancient Roman poet Virgil once opined, “The greatest wealth is health.” Modern homeowners concur: A 2017 study conducted by the Global Wellness Institute (GWI) found that wellness real estate is now a $134 billion industry worldwide. It’s projected to grow by 6 percent annually over the next several years as buyers continue to recognize the link between their living spaces and well-being.

Today, June 9, marks Global Wellness Day—an annual day set aside to focus on and promote personal well-being. While eco-friendly properties that aim to preserve the planet are growing in popularity, wellness-centric amenities and offerings are equally important. Gramercy Square, a four-building residential project in the heart of New York City’s Gramercy neighborhood, is taking note of the blossoming trend by partnering with New York meditation studio MNDFL. The exclusive partnership represents the very first time that MNDFL has offered fully programmed and branded classes in a residential building.

As part of the partnership, Gramercy Square will be outfitted with a MNDFL-designed meditation room that comes with all of the lighting, cushions, and macramé that MNDFL is known for. Adults and children alike can participate in regular wellness and meditation classes meant to rejuvenate body and mind. (Wellness is incorporated in other ways as well: There’s a swimming pool, sauna, steam rooms, gym, and yoga studio; high-end haircare and scalp treatments are also available through an exclusive partnership with Yarok.)

The reflective environment continues outside of the residential buildings thanks to 20,000 square feet of park-like outdoor space. A central courtyard, walking paths, lush gardens, and a rooftop terrace with an outdoor summer kitchen and plenty of lounging areas allow residents and their guests to relax in a natural environment.

Current listings at Gramercy Square range from over $1 million for a studio to over $30 million for a penthouse.