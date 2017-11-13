Here’s Your Chance to Build a Charming Southern Estate in the Carolinas

A world away from the frenetic pace of the East and West coasts, the Carolinas display the grandeur and grace the South is known for, with hazy mountain ridges that stretch on for miles, centuries-old estates, and mom-and-pop eateries that serve up hearty helpings of barbecue, shrimp and grits, fried green tomatoes, and sweet tea.

Those longing to call the Carolinas home now have a new opportunity thanks to a slew of recently released homesites at the Cliffs, a collection of seven residential mountain and lake club communities in the Carolina Blue Ridge Mountains.

Located 20 minutes from Asheville, N.C., Creekside Farm at the Cliffs at Walnut Cove features 18 homesites with sweeping views of a Jack Nicklaus–designed golf course and 60-acre working farm. Anchored by a barn dating back to 1932, the community emphasizes natural, down-to-earth living—complete with fresh produce boxes that will be delivered to members each week. Homesites start at $175,000.

Situated atop a ridgeline at the Southernmost edge of the Blue Ridge Mountains, the Golf Ridge Cottages at the Cliffs at Mountain Park showcase 22 home and homesite listings near Greenville, S.C. The first phase of development offers ready-to-build blueprints for Craftsman or rustic-style dwellings designed by Arthur Rutenberg Homes. Incorporating open-concept floor plans and vast outdoor living spaces with room for grills and fireplaces, the packages start at around $800,000.

Buyers will have access to the on-site equestrian center, five-acre organic farm, golf courses, wellness centers, tennis courts, and more.