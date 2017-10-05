Home on the Range: Cordillera Ranch Offers 15 New Homesites

Located in the beautiful Texas Hill Country just a few minutes north of San Antonio, Cordillera Ranch is a prestigious gated community nestled into nature. The 8,700-acre community overlooks five miles of the Guadalupe River and offers 90 acres of park land—a welcome escape for those who want to recharge away from the city.

Cordillera Ridge, the community’s newest development project, includes 15 homesites for owners who want to build a permanent residence or vacation home. The lots are situated at the community’s highest elevation, making them extremely desirable both in location and size. Ranging from two to four acres, the homesites feature live oak trees and unobstructed views of Hill Country for 20 miles.

“The elevated views from these large lots are stunning and offer a popular combination of accessibility and privacy that’s becoming increasingly difficult to find in the Hill Country,” says Barry Denton, director of real estate at Cordillera Ranch.

After buyers select a lot, they can work with one of four preapproved builders or a builder of their choice (who must be approved by the community’s Architectural Review Committee) to create their dream home. Residents will be able to take full advantage of Cordillera Ranch’s amenities: Whether it’s a round of golf on the Jack Nicklaus signature golf course or a horseback ride on one of the property’s many nature trails, there’s seemingly a never-ending list of things to do.

Located close to Cordillera Ranch’s main entrance, the gated neighborhood provides easy access to downtown San Antonio.

Sales launch on October 21 and range from $300,000 to over $1 million.