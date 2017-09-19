Buy a $260 Million Slice of Paradise on the Hawaiian Island of Molokai

Looking to put down roots in Hawaii?

Molokai Ranch, an approximately 55,575-acre expanse that occupies around 35 percent of the island of Molokai, is now on the market for $260 million. The enormous property includes more than 20 miles of coastline, sandy white beaches, tropical rainforests, sea cliffs, nature preserves, and pastureland. Currently equipped with a hotel, a 1,200-acre working cattle ranch, and two golf courses, the island expanse has something for everyone.

Located on the western side of the island, Molokai Ranch affords easy access to Hawaii’s most extensive coastal reef system, which spans more than 14,000 acres on the south shore. And while Molokai Ranch feels incredibly secluded, the Hawaiian hub of Honolulu is only a 30-minute flight away.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg reportedly considered buying the property in 2014 before ultimately deciding to purchase land in Kauai. Past development efforts on Molokai have run into roadblocks because of local determination to protect the land from overdevelopment. According to Scott Carvill of Carvill Sotheby’s International Realty, who currently holds the listing, the property is ideal for a legacy buyer.

Purchasing the property would make the owner one of the top five largest private landowners in the entire state.