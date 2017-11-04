The Most Expensive Penthouse Rental in Los Angeles Is Going for $100,000 Per Month

From above, Los Angeles is a ribbon of roads snarled with traffic, concrete skyscrapers, and sandy beaches that hug the Pacific Ocean—a metropolis pulsing with creativity and energy that draws dreamers from all over the world. You can glimpse a bird’s-eye view of its famed boulevards from the recently unveiled penthouse at LEVEL Furnished Living, a $100,000-per-month listing that is now the most expensive penthouse rental in the city. Located at 888 South Olive Street in downtown Los Angeles, the 18,000-square-foot, two-story residence has four bedrooms and 10 baths.

Floor-to-ceiling glass windows offer 360-degree views of the glittering city, and a wraparound terrace makes the most of L.A.’s perpetually sunny weather. Situated atop the luxury apartment building’s 34th and 35th floors, the fully furnished residence has it all: a master bedroom with a 480-square-foot walk-in closet, two formal dining rooms, a living room, a family room, and four separate kitchens—each outfitted with top-of-the-line Sub-Zero and Wolf appliances.

Entertainment options abound with two temperature-controlled wine rooms sequestered behind 10-foot glass walls, a media room with plush seats for up to 15 guests, and a lounge with a full bar. But the most alluring attractions might just be the 50-foot rooftop pool, hot tub, steam room, and outdoor dining area. Staples Center, L.A. Live, and the Fashion District are all within walking distance.