Rent This Swanky Los Angeles Penthouse for $65,000 Per Month

In a city known for its over-the-top accommodations, the top-floor penthouse at Ten Thousand in Los Angeles stands out, soaring high above the competition. Located on the 41st floor, the palatial spread can be rented for $65,000 per month—an eye-popping price tag that makes it the most expensive rental penthouse currently available in the city. Step inside the nearly 4,000-square-foot abode, and it’s easy to justify the price tag.

The fully furnished penthouse boasts three modern bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, and two terraces. From Italian cabinetry and quartz countertops in the kitchen to Bianco marble floors and Hansgrohe fixtures in the master bedroom, the residence effortlessly meshes classic and current elements. Floor-to-ceiling glass windows embrace the natural light and the breathtaking outdoor landscape, and 16-foot ceilings imbue the unit with a grand sense of place. The private upper deck offers panoramic views from the Hollywood Hills to the Pacific Ocean.

Residents will have full access to Ten Thousand’s amenities, which include a one-acre private park with a pool, spa, tennis court, and theater—there’s even a dog lawn for all the animal lovers in the City of Angels. Those looking for more modest accommodations can rent two- and three-bedroom offerings priced from $9,000 to $25,000 per month.

(Inquiries: James Harris, 424-400-5915; David Parnes, 424-400-5916.)