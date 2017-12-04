Over-the-Top Home Bars That Will Warm Your Spirits This Holiday Season

Stay home for the holidays and get the perks of a night on the town? A new breed of over-the-top home bars are a very far cry from the old concept of the modest wet bar. Instead, these newly imagined spaces evoke luxury hotels in terms of size, style and service. Whether residences channel old-world craftsmanship or cutting-edge contemporary design, these bars offer the ultimate in high-style home opulence.

Apothecary Appointed

Located in Montecito, this 10,500-square-foot home was built in the 1930s by famed architect Wallace Frost. Current owners Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi purchased the 17-acre estate in 2012 and set about having many areas renovated, updated, and decorated. Included are stunning ocean views, a tennis court, a swimming pool, and a stand-alone, poolside entertainment pavilion called Jordan Hall.

But the swankiest entertaining space in the house just might be the Howard Bracken-designed bar—a stunning and highly sculptural apothecary amenity repurposed by interior designer Jane Hallworth. For an experience worthy of this modern bar, we recommend one of these gin cocktails. The asking price: $39.5 million.

Sky High

As the second most expensive condo in Miami-Dade County, this sprawling Sunny Isles Beach penthouse at Regalia epitomizes the notion of high-style living. The triplex penthouse comes in at just under 11,000 square feet, but that doesn’t include the terrace/rooftop, which adds another 6,000 square feet of living space. The six-bedroom residence has a massive great room that features a cantilevered stone staircase, as well as a 1,500-square-foot master bathroom clad in marble. Both master bedrooms include midnight bars—custom millwork areas with wet bars, full stone countertop slabs, and Sub-Zero drawer appliances.

The true piece-de-resistance, however, is the rooftop sky bar, accessed via a pneumatic vacuum glass elevator. There, amid a private swimming pool and waterfall, is a commercial size bar, where residents and guests can truly feel on top of the world. Not quite over-the-top enough? The $39 million price tag includes a $500,000 pink diamond. (For a drink just as unusual as this penthouse, try these brandy recipes.)

Revving High

This French country estate in Beverly Hills offers plenty of over-the-top details aside from the fact that it was once owned by Madonna: Located on more than an acre of flat land in the heart of the city, the home includes nine bedrooms and 10 full baths as well as a tennis court, home theater, and a 60-foot-long resort-style pool. Additional amenities include kitchen cabinets that are opened via remote control and a mirror-backed, commercial-sized bar for entertaining on the grand scale. Stock the bar with this Irish whiskey perfect for the holidays. The home is on the market for $39 million.