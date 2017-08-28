Play Like a Pro: These Real Estate Projects Offer Over-the-Top Amenities for Tennis Players

The US Open Tennis Championships start today—August 28—giving fans from around the world the chance to watch some of their favorite players in action.

If watching the tournament makes you want to brush up on your skills, consider the following residential properties.

Palazzo Del Sol (Miami)

Residents at the 43-unit Palazzo Del Sol can purchase a membership to Miami’s Fisher Island Racquet Club, a Mediterranean-inspired mecca that is home to a whopping 18 tennis courts with four types of playing surfaces, including red clay courts and grass courts. The club also has a pro shop with locker amenities, steam rooms, and merchandise. The concierge at Palazzo Del Sol can arrange tennis lessons with pros for those who want to take their game to the next level. Prices for Palazzo Del Sol start at $6.5 million.

Waterline Square (New York City)

Situated on the Upper West Side in New York City, Waterline Square is a three-tower residential project that will house 263 ritzy residences. Currently under construction with closings expected to begin late this year, the development will also feature 100,000 square feet of amenities, including an indoor regulation-size hard court with a scoreboard and plenty of seats for spectators. Prices start at around $2 million.

Whitetail Club (McCall, Idaho)

Spread across 1,300 acres, Whitetail Club is a serene and secluded private residential community. Residents can take advantage of the 14,000-square-foot indoor Tennis and Fitness Center, where they can meet friends or a match or practice their skills even when the weather outside is less than ideal. Listings start at around $1 million.