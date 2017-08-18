Rent This Historic N.Y.C. Duplex Penthouse for $67,500 Per Month

Situated on a peaceful, tree-lined street in Lenox Hill, the prewar mansion at 35 East 63rd Street offers a warm welcome to all residents and guests. This New York City treasure features a red-brick façade and banks of windows that recall its historic past. Inside, however, the units have all been updated with modern amenities.

Now available for rent, the building’s premier duplex penthouse is the perfect secluded retreat in the bustling city. The penthouse offers 6,312 square feet of unparalleled interior accommodations as well as 4,000 square feet of private outdoor space.

Wide-plank hardwood lines the unit, while glass doors in the living room lead to a south-facing terrace.

The penthouse holds five beds and eight baths and even includes a study and library that open to a secluded terrace. A spacious master suite holds two marble bathrooms and two massive walk-in closets. Outside, the rooftop terrace boasts an outdoor kitchen, grill, dining area, and hot tub—all overlooking the city’s skyline.

Optimally located in the middle of Madison and Park avenues, the home is less than a mile away from acclaimed museums and restaurants and only one block away from Central Park. The abode can be rented for $67,500 per month. (Inquiries: Rory Nichols, 646-998-7402.)