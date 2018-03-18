Residential Buildings with Standout Swimming Pools

Few residential amenities rival the allure of a swimming pool. From a sky-high rooftop pool in Brooklyn to the largest riverfront pool in Miami, the following properties with amazing swimming holes will make you eager to dive on in.

Anaha at Ward’s Village (Honolulu, Hawaii)

For a sky-high swimming experience, head to Anaha, a recently unveiled 40-story residential building in Honolulu’s Ward Village. Suspended 80 feet in the air, the glass-bottom swimming pool juts out 15 feet from the side of the building, giving swimmers a bird’s-eye view of the island. The 244-unit structure, which was designed by Solomon Cordwell Buenz in partnership with Benjamin Woo Architects, also includes a large living wall with 8,000 tropical plants. Residents can dine at an on-site restaurant managed by chef Peter Merriman or relax near the swimming pool on chairs and loungers.

Inside, buyers can choose to purchase a studio or one-, two-, or three-bedroom residence as well as 73 flats and townhomes. Prices range from $470,000 to $14 million.

Brooklyn Point (Brooklyn, New York)

If you want to see Brooklyn from a whole new angle, New York–based developer Extell’s forthcoming Brooklyn Point residential skyscraper is the perfect solution. On track to be completed in 2020, the 68-story building will have the highest rooftop pool in all of New York City. Scheduled to be open each year from spring through fall, the heated infinity-edge swimming pool will be suspended 680 feet above ground—making it nearly 100 feet higher than the famous Marina Bay Sands Hotel pool in Singapore. The rooftop oasis will be outfitted with a sun deck, a stargazing observatory, lush landscaping, changing rooms, showers, and an outdoor dining pavilion. There’s even room for residents to host outdoor movie screenings.

The building will house 458 units with interiors by Katherine Newman Design. Prices are expected to range from around $840,000 to $4 million.

One River Point (Miami, Florida)

Designed by Rafael Viñoly, One River Point features the largest riverfront swimming pool (130 feet long) in Miami. The grounds also include a 75-foot lap pool, a riverfront area with an 85-foot-high waterfall that flows into the river, boat mooring, and a car and boat valet. The project consists of two 60-story towers that soar 800 feet above the Miami River and are connected by a glass sky bridge with two roof decks. Once completed, the residential project will feature 418 units. Prices start at $780,000.