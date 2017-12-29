Robb Report’s 10 Most-Read Real Estate Stories of 2017

The luxury real estate market soared to new heights this year, with developers unveiling multimillion-dollar spec homes and owners listing residences for eye-popping sums. From a behind-the-scenes tour of new Four Seasons homes at Disney World to an inside look at the most expensive residence ever listed in Malibu, the stories that captured our readers’ attention this year showcased one-of-a-kind masterpieces that reveal just how sweet home can be. Here’s a look back at the top stories that resonated with readers in 2017.

The World’s Top 10 Luxury Real Estate Markets

Experts from Christie’s International Real Estate ranked the top luxury markets, from Hong Kong to Sydney.

Dean Martin’s Former Property Now Features a Modern Home Worthy of the Rat Pack

A plot of land that once housed Dean Martin’s posh Beverly Hills estate now displays a 10,000-square-foot spec mansion. It’s every bit as iconic as the King of Cool himself.

America’s Most Expensive Home: Flamboyant Display of Wealth or Ultimate Party Pad?

When it listed in January, the $250 million spec mansion at 924 Bel Air was the most expensive property on the market in the United States. The four-story home features a wealth of treasures ranging from a $30 million rare automobile and motorcycle collection to a four-lane bowling alley with Louis Vuitton decor.

$185 Million Swiss Castle Hits the Market in St. Moritz

Switzerland’s most expensive listing has it all, from a ski den with a private lift to an underground lake with floating Swarovski-crystal candles that rivals Hogwarts’ Great Hall.

Johnny Carson’s Former Oceanfront Estate in Malibu Hits the Market for $81.5 Million

Hidden in the bluffs above the Pacific Ocean, this 7,083-square-foot coastal estate was once owned by Johnny Carson.

Beverly Hills’ Most Expensive Home Includes Gold Cars and $3 Million Worth of Art

Beverly Hills is home to some of the most opulent mansions in the world. But this 20,500-square-foot abode might just take the cake.

Buy Your Own Private Island in Montana

Situated in the middle of Flathead Lake, this 22-acre private island is only an hour from Glacier National Park.

This Mansion in the Sky Offers 360-Degree Views of New York City

Soaring above the Big Apple’s Flatiron District, this 4,655-square-foot 56th-floor residence showcases the city from a whole new angle.

Four Seasons Is Building Magical Homes at Disney World—Here’s an Inside Look

Four Seasons is bringing even more magic to Disney World by building 30 single-family, whole-ownership residences. We took an inside look at the first two completed homes.

An Inside Look at the Most Expensive Estate Ever Listed in Malibu

Designer and builder Scott Gillen lists his newly constructed 10,000-square-foot passion project for $85 million.