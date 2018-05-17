5 Key Takeaways from the Luxury Real Estate World

After analyzing data from more than 80 brokerages around the globe, Christie’s International Real Estate has released its sixth annual Luxury Defined 2018 report. The newly unveiled study provides a comprehensive overview of the world’s top luxury markets and trends from 2017. Per the report, “After a year of tepid growth in 2016, sales of international luxury homes bounced back in 2017, posting the best annual growth rate in three years at 11 percent. Rising consumer confidence, low interest rates, a robust stock market, and a stable global economy drove demand for luxury property last year, continuing into 2018, despite localized pockets of uncertainty that gave some buyers pause.” Read on to discover the world’s top luxury market, the hottest second-home haven, and more.