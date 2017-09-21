5 Modern Manhattan Marvels Redefining the Townhouse Concept

As Manhattan continues to pave the way in luxury real estate, the highly coveted townhouse—long considered a status symbol among New York City’s elite—is more desirable now than ever. Leading developers are taking the age-old aesthetic to the max, sheathing today’s townhouses in sleek and modern décor. Bringing the best in state-of-the-art amenities, appliances, and services, the following townhouses offer both the privacy and quiet of a home and the modern amenities of a condominium.