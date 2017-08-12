5 Residential Developments with Unique Experiential Amenities
From stargazing to yachting, these residences offer an exciting array of activities and experiences—without leaving home.
There’s no need to leave your residential building to experience the finer things in life. We’ve found a collection of city dwellings on the East and West coasts that offer amenities carefully curated to elevate the luxury-lifestyle experience.
One residential community fosters indoor/outdoor living with unique tea lounges, for example, while another encourages exploration with a rooftop observatory lounge made for stargazing. No detail was overlooked in designing these environments and activities meant to engage residents who bring diverse tastes and preferences to the equation.