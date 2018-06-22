Best of the Best: Luxury Developments from Pritzker Prize–Winning Architects
For this year's Best of the Best coverage, we have highlighted five forthcoming projects from these award-winning architects.
Established in 1979, the Pritzker Architecture Prize is an annual award that honors an architect or architects whose work “demonstrates a combination of those qualities of talent, vision, and commitment, which has produced consistent and significant contributions to humanity and the built environment through the art of architecture.” The following projects by Jean Nouvel, Frank Gehry, and other Pritzker Prize architects represent some of the finest luxury residences on the horizon.