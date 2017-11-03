Beyond the Basics: 5 Residential Projects with Standout Amenities

From the first luxury yacht amenity at a residential building in New York to the largest riverfront swimming pool in Miami, amenities and services in today’s competing condo market go way beyond roof decks and 24-hour doormen. Major cities across the globe are catering to worldly buyers who prize both hotel-style amenities and all the comforts of home. The following five residential developments forgo standard hospitality amenities in favor of separate, residents-only areas with one-of-a-kind offerings.