City Residences with Spectacular Outdoor Spaces
These abodes feature over-the-top terraces and sweeping cityscape vistas.
VIEW SLIDESHOW
For those seeking an urban lifestyle without sacrificing privacy and tranquility, sky-high penthouses with grand terraces provide the perfect balance. The spectacular city vistas change with the seasons, and the streets below promise a perpetual parade of fine dining, shopping, and cultural attractions. Now, venture into four residential masterpieces currently on the market, whose celebrated architects created some of the most extravagant outdoor spaces and amenities imaginable.