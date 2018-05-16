6 of the Most Lavish Multimillion-Dollar Homes in Beverly Hills

The zip code 90210 has become synonymous with California luxury living. Indeed, the city of Beverly Hills is all that and then some. Imagine a dreamscape of multimillion-dollar estates dotted along sweeping vistas and poised in the prestigious neighborhoods that handfuls of iconic Hollywood stars and creators call home. Amidst the baroque Spanish-style estates and Art Deco architecture that have survived the changing landscape of the city, there has been an influx of contemporary homes across the prominent region. Some of these estates are on the verge of ostentatious, while others balance mod minimalism. Wherever they fall on the spectrum of high design, their infamous zip code has secured them a spot in one of the most desirable locales in the country. Read on for the six abodes that virtually define luxe living in Los Angeles.