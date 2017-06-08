Frank Lloyd Wright’s 150th Birthday: 5 Mid-Century Modern Homes for Sale

Architect Frank Lloyd Wright was not only a master of his craft, he was also incredibly prolific. He designed a total of 1,114 structures during his 70-year career, 532 of which were completed. Though his style evolved greatly throughout the years, his residential projects typically incorporate broad eaves and rows of windows to let in natural light indoors and feature geometric cutouts, stained glass, and built-in bookshelves and banquettes to make rooms feel warm and complete. To commemorate what would have been Wright’s 150th birthday on June 8, we present five mid-century masterpieces currently on the market that were designed by either the renowned architect himself or one of his famous apprentices.