Homes With Gourmet Kitchens Where You Can Prepare a Holiday Feast

These five homes highlight the importance of a great kitchen, whether in Europe, Canada, or the United States.

By on December 22, 2017
modern kitchen in Florida

This time of year, everything seems to center around the kitchen. Friends and family gather around large islands to help cook or steal a bite en route to the holiday festivities, while hostesses prepare cocktails and appetizers for a crowd. To celebrate the holidays, we’ve found five homes with spectacular kitchens where you can prepare a meal for your loved ones.

