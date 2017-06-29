Host the Ultimate Fourth of July Party at One of These Epic Homes
From outdoor kitchens to rooftop pools, these homes are equipped with dream entertaining spaces.
VIEW SLIDESHOW
In a few short days, fireworks will light up skies across the United States as Americans celebrate the 241st anniversary of the Declaration of Independence. For a luxurious spin on the holiday, throw a posh party for family and friends. The following properties are the perfect home base for those eager to show off their hosting skills by throwing the party of the century.