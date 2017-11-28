More Than Just a Night at the Museum: 5 Residential Buildings with Museums
From the U.S. to Europe, these five buildings either feature a built-in museum or offer direct access to a cultural institution.
Sure, you might have an art collection in your home, but what if your personal lineup doesn’t satisfy your thirst for one-of-a-kind paintings, sculptures, and works of art? The following five buildings—which either feature a built-in museum or offer direct access to a cultural institution—are the answer for art lovers. From London to New York City, these residential towers give art connoisseurs a slice of culture right at their doorstep.