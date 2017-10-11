This Is the Priciest Penthouse Rental in New York City’s Financial District

Movers and shakers in New York City often look for a permanent address in the Financial District, where the high-stakes environment of Wall Street creates a never-ending sense of excitement and urgency. There’s now a stunning new option for those who want to call the Financial District home: Architect Frank Gehry’s eponymous project, New York by Gehry, recently listed Penthouse North-South for $45,000 per month, making it the most expensive rental in the neighborhood according to StreetEasy.

Located on the 76th floor, the 3,771-square-foot penthouse occupies an entire wing and offers skyline views from all angles. A grand foyer ushers you into the great room, where floor-to-ceiling glass windows, 10-foot ceilings, and maple-plank floors create a modern environment. The master retreat includes a sitting area and walk-in closet, while the corresponding bath has radiant heat marble flooring, a glass-enclosed walk-in shower, and wall-mounted towel warmers. Whip up a feast in the chef’s kitchen (which has everything from a wine refrigerator to a double-wall oven) or take in the sweeping vistas of the Hudson and East Rivers and Statue of Liberty from the living room.

Building amenities include a boxing studio, spa treatment suite, indoor swimming pool with a wraparound sundeck, and grilling terrace with cabanas and picnic tables that overlook the Woolworth Building.