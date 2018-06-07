This Northern California Ranch Is the Picture of Tranquility

Sleek city penthouses and urban homes certainly have their place, but there’s something undeniably alluring about the countryside, where you can trade skyscrapers for stars and the sound of sirens for chirping crickets. Lone Pine Ranch, a roughly 27,000-acre expanse that spans Trinity and Mendocino counties in Northern California, has that quintessential country charm in spades: Timber trees dot the rolling hills, and 16.5 miles of Eel River frontage winds through the property. The legacy ranch, which was formerly owned by the late stock market titan Dean Witter, is made up of three separate ranches.

Wildlife is front and center on the ranch, from elk and deer to bears and quail. Make the most of summertime by hiking along the twisty, verdant hilltops or swimming in the river. At night, watch the sun disappear behind the hills and let silence become the soundtrack of your summer. Should you prefer to try your hand at ranching, the property is equipped for cattle and timber operations. Multiple barns, sheds, and corrals are made to accommodate livestock; the ranch has a carrying capacity of over 800 cows.

And there’s more than a little house on the prairie on the grounds: the nearly 5,300-square-foot main house is outfitted with 10 bedrooms and five baths. Built in the 1940s, the rustic, cozy residence is outfitted with a fireplace, decks, and large glass windows that overlook the mountains. The ranch also includes four additional homes and two bunkhouses.

Bill McDavid of Hall and Hall, Kevin Sullivan of Kevin Sullivan Realty, and Jim Redd of Four Star Realty hold the listing for the ranch, which is currently on the market for $31 million.

If you happen to fall in love with country living and want to buy another ranch, options abound in Texas, Colorado, and Hawaii.