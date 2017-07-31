View the Solar Eclipse at These Residential Communities

Home has long been where the heart is—and for a lucky few, home can also be where the total solar eclipse is. On August 21, the natural phenomenon will move diagonally across the United States from Oregon to South Carolina, momentarily darkening the skies. The following residential communities offer front-row seats to the celestial attraction.

Wyoming: Snake River Sporting Club

Situated on just under 800 acres in Jackson Hole, Snake River Sporting Club has always centered around outdoor experiences: Homeowners can pass their days riding horses across the plains, fly-fishing in the surging Snake River, or hiking through the sprawling wilderness. So it’s only fitting that the private community will offer optimal viewing for the solar eclipse. After glimpsing the spectacle from key vantage points, head back to one of the modern mountain lodges or residences (homes are priced from around $1.5 million to $2.4 million) and bask in the warm summer breeze.

Idaho: Whitetail Club

Homeowners at Whitetail Club (a 1,300-acre private community and club in McCall with residential offerings starting at around $1 million) can invite their friends over to view the eclipse atop Sturgill Peak, a high point around half an hour away in Payette National Forest. Solar eclipse glasses will be provided to owners and their guests upon request. The viewing is open to the public, so even those who don’t own a home in the exclusive community will be able to witness the eclipse. Fittingly, the neighboring Shore Lodge retreat will be showing Gravity—and the screening is open to owners and guests alike.

South Carolina: The Cliffs

The Cliffs, a compilation of seven vibrant communities in Greenville (homes are priced from around $350,000 to more than $6 million), is ideally oriented for optimal eclipse viewing. The property will be celebrating the eclipse with a lunch party, games, and music at the Cabin at Mountain Park. Viewing glasses will be provided so residents and guests can see the eclipse.