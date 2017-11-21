If You Like Yayoi Kusama’s Art, You’ll Love This Residential Tower

As Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama’s Infinity Mirrors exhibit makes its way across North America, art lovers of all ages are lining up to see her whimsical, colorful installations. In New York City, aesthetes can head to David Zwirner gallery spaces to see Kusama’s Festival of Life exhibition (ending December 16) and Infinity Nets paintings (ending December 22).

Those who can’t get enough of the esteemed artist’s work can then head to Sky, a 71-story residential building that opened last year in New York City’s Midtown West neighborhood. The building’s infinity-loop motor court features one of Kusama’s carved bronze pumpkins—a polka-dot piece that welcomes residents and guests alike to the condominium. The fanciful motif continues inside, where two of Kusama’s Infinity Net paintings hang in the building’s David Rockwell–designed lobby and a fiberglass pumpkin sits in the spa entrance.

Designed for those with an eye for the finer things in life, the building’s 10,000-square-foot nonprofit art center, Sky Art, displays rotating exhibitions. The space, which is free and open to the general public, currently showcases Ugo Rondinone: I ♥ John Giorno, a celebration of the life and work of artist John Giorno made by his partner, Ugo Rondinone. Like other buildings that were seemingly made for art lovers, the high-end tower is a visual delight—not only because of its artwork but also because of its sweeping city views.

Sky’s studio to two-bedroom units can be leased on a monthly basis. Residents will have access to the building’s full-size basketball court, lap pool, and gym.