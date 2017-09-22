3 New Ways to Call Hawaii Home

The sugary-white seashore of Hapuna Beach on the western Kohala Coast of Hawaii’s Big Island has long beckoned to individuals searching for a tropical escape. Now, developer West Point Investment is offering a trifecta of real estate possibilities for those who want to call the island home. Located within Mauna Kea Resort with panoramic views of the snow-dusted Mauna Kea volcano, the new real estate collection from Mauna Kea Living offers a rare chance to buy beachfront real estate in Hawaii.

Sales for Hapuna Beach Residences, a collection of 60 one- to four-bedroom condos of up to 3,400 square feet, will launch this fall; move-ins will begin during the first quarter of 2019. Priced from $1.5 million, the residences feature floor-to-ceiling sliding-glass walls that blur the line between indoors and outdoors, glass terrace railings, and gourmet kitchens with Sub-Zero and Wolf appliances. Penthouse suites feature sweeping 10-foot ceilings, and ground-level residences include private plunge pools.

Set on 1.5 acres and priced at $19 million, the 8,575-square-foot beachfront Hapuna Beach Villa boasts four bedrooms and a 2,018-square-foot lanai. A spiral staircase connects two voluminous stories, and free-flowing living spaces overlook an infinity pool, summer kitchen, and terraces. The beachfront villa will be available at the end of the year.

Buyers can also opt for one of 33 Hapuna Estates Homesites, where they can work with a builder and architect of their choice to create a custom home. Eleven homesites are currently available, positioned on the 7th and 8th fairways of an Arnold Palmer–designed championship golf course, and start at $795,000.

Owners who choose to join the adjacent Club at Mauna Kea will have access to two golf courses, tennis courts, beach clubs, two spas, and numerous restaurants.