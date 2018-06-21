Stake Your Claim at This Private Mountain Community Near Lake Tahoe

Properties along Lake Tahoe’s shoreline may have views of the lake’s famous shades of blue, but the proximity often comes with crowds, as well. On the eastern slope of the Carson Range (a 10-minute drive to Lake Tahoe), Clear Creek is the region’s newest private community for people looking for a second home in the mountains or a primary family residence in an area with spectacular natural beauty, space, and recreation—as well as solace.

Surrounded by six million acres of national forest, the 2,136-acre development feels like a remote outpost, yet with its wealth of amenities, residents have plenty within reach. Set on a rise with a spectacular view of the mountains and valley, Summit Camp has pools for sunning and swimming, a waterslide incorporating 100-year-old reclaimed timbers, tennis courts, a bocce court, firepits, a hot tub, and a poolside grill. An award-winning Coore & Crenshaw–designed golf course surrounds Summit Camp, and the pro and provisions shop is nearby.

Residents can zip off to Lake Tahoe yet still enjoy it in seclusion at Twin Pines, Clear Creek’s Julia Morgan–designed lake house with 180 feet of private beachfront near Edgewood Tahoe. Here, in the simple but elegant beach house with knotty pine walls, doors, and floors, members can grab meals, enjoy summer boating and swimming, relax by the fireplace with après cocktails to watch the sunset, or treat it as a base camp for skiing at Heavenly.

The nearly 400 Clear Creek homesites have a wide variety of sizes, prices, views, and terrain. Lot sizes range from 1/3 of an acre to nearly five acres, with views of a forest, meadow, mountain, valley, open space, or golf course—and all maintain privacy for families. Lot prices range from $255,000 to $1.75 million. A few spec homes will also be coming to the market later this year from individual builders. Perhaps best of all, since the development is located in Nevada, there’s no estate tax.