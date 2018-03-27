Mauna Kea Resort Unveils Hapuna Beach Residences in Hawaii

Mauna Kea Resort has officially unveiled the first phase of the Hapuna Beach Residences. The initial release offers 17 condominiums of an eventual 62 residences planned within the Big Island resort. Encompassing up to 3,400 square feet, the one- to four-bedroom oceanfront oases were overseen by Hawaiian firms de Reus architects and Philpotts Interiors.

The residences showcase imported hardwoods and exotic stones, which blend well with the natural hues and sleek lines of the Hawaiian homes. Owners will have the option to choose between unfurnished, furnished, or custom-furnished residences. Turnkey and custom-furnished residences include furniture and decor from Rudin, Artemide, Arteriors, and B&B Italia. Each modern residence features an original art piece by local Hawaiian artist Jaline Pol, which adds a touch of island charm to the home.

With floor-to-ceiling sliding-glass walls throughout, the residences effortlessly blend into the outdoors and offer ready beach access. Outfitted with Sub-Zero and Wolf appliances, the chef’s kitchens are connected by oceanfront glass terraces. The ground-level properties come with secluded plunge pools that look out to the scintillating Pacific Ocean.

A walking path from the Hapuna Beach Residences to Mauna Kea Resort provides convenient access to amenities, including a swimming pool, a waterslide, a fitness center, a barbecue area, and steam showers at the Amaui Club. Homeowners can also join the Club at Mauna Kea, which has two golf courses, a tennis club, a spa, and three fitness centers.

“The singular beachfront location of Hapuna Beach Residences is unparalleled and unlikely to be duplicated for years to come. It’s a place that’s perfectly envisioned for creating a legacy home that will remain beloved through generations,” says Tomo Matsumoto, owner of Hapuna Realty. “It’s the perfect setting for entertaining or spending time with family against the backdrop of a magnificent Hawaiian sunset.”

Each high-end Hawaiian home starts at $1.5 million.