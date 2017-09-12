Here’s Where to Buy a Homesite for Your Next Vacation Home

If you’re thinking about building your own vacation home, there are dozens of decisions to make, from the architectural style to the layout.

But the first step, of course, is deciding where in the world to purchase a plot of land. Whether you’re looking for a piece of paradise (Hawaii), a nature-centric escape (California), or an island getaway (St. Kitts), the following homesites fit the bill. Big on charm and personality, these unique locations will make it easy for you to create the vacation home of your dreams.

Peruse the following selections to decide where you would want to build your home sweet home.

Shooting Star (Jackson, Wyoming)

Situated on 1,300 acres outside of downtown Jackson, Shooting Star is a private golf community where residents can master their golf swing on a Tom Fazio–designed course. Residents who purchase a golf membership will also have access to Shooting Star’s spa, fitness, and dining facilities.

Overlooking three mountain ranges, including Teton Range, the property offers 100 homesites that highlight the region’s nature beauty. The average lot site is 1.3 acres, meaning residents can build large, standalone homes that offer plenty of privacy. Most of the lots are positioned next to ponds, streams, or lakes, helping residents feel at home with the picturesque surroundings.

Splinter Creek (Oxford, Mississippi)

Hidden in the rolling hills of northern Mississippi and surrounded by pine forests, Splinter Creek offers 26 lakeside homesites perfect for nature lovers. Each of the ready-to-build sites—up to 18 acres in size—were defined by free-flowing creeks and landforms rather than manmade boundaries to preserve the wild, natural spirit of the land. The sites were also designed to maximize views of three spring-fed lakes and the surrounding forests.

Owners can work with a designer and builder of their choice or opt for a turnkey, rustic lake home. Homesites start at around $850,000.

Homesites at Walden Monterey (Monterey, California)

In Walden, an 1854 classic about nature and simple living, American essayist and poet Henry David Thoreau famously wrote, “I went to the woods because I wished to live deliberately … and not, when I came to die, discover that I had not lived.” To celebrate the 200th anniversary of Thoreau’s birthday, real estate developer Signature Group Investments has announced plans for Walden Monterey, a private community on a 600-acre stretch overlooking Monterey, Calif.

Encircled by 200-year-old oak trees, the property will feature 22 20-acre homesites that will allow owners to live in harmony with nature. The modern, minimalist dwellings built on the lots will function as an extension of Thoreau’s cabin. Located about an hour from Silicon Valley, the homesites are priced at $5 million per lot.

Homesites at Kukui’ula (Kauai, Hawaii)

Often referred to as the edge of the world by locals, the neighborhood of Kula Makai along Kauai’s coastline has unsurpassed ocean views and dramatic mountain vistas. Here, some of the last available coastal lots are for sale, overlooking verdant cliffs and lava-tube blowholes. Launched by the luxury community resort of Kukui’ula, the plots of land offer quick access to the resort’s amenities, as well as those of the nearby town center, while still feeling private.

There are 19 free hold sites available, ranging from 22,998 square feet to 44,088 square feet, giving owners the chance to design, conceptualize, and build from the ground up. Owners can work with the resort’s team of curated architects and designers, or contract with firms of their preference. The sites at Kula Makai are priced from $4.7 million to $12.1 million, based on lot size and location.