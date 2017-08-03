Luxe Lodges: Sales Launch for the Lodges at Snake River Sporting Club

Bridger-Teton National Forest and the spectacular Snake River serve as the backdrop for the Lodges, a collection of 63 new residences available at Snake River Sporting Club in Jackson Hole, Wyo. Designed by Walton Architecture and Engineering, the Lodges are majestic and modern, artfully embracing the rugged atmosphere. Residents can choose from three distinct designs, each featuring a unique individual style and persona.

The 3,741-square-foot Caddis Court homes (from around $2.5 million) are the largest of the lot, complete with five bedrooms and four-and-a-half baths. Plank flooring, river rock, and heavy timber-lodge-style beam work exude a Western contemporary aesthetic throughout the glass-and-timber lodges.

Spread across 2,626 square feet, the Fairway Cabins (from around $1.7 million) are located on the 11th fairway of the Tom Weiskopf–designed golf course. Equipped with four bedrooms and four-and-a-half baths, the airy abodes feature earthy, natural stone and timber accents.

The Astoria Cabins (from around $1.3 million) are outfitted with tall glass windows that frame the breathtaking terrain outside. The sheen finish of reclaimed barn wood throughout the homes embodies Snake River’s natural ambience. Spread across 2,287 square feet, the upscale cabins feature three bedrooms and three-and-a-half baths.

The residences offer convenient access to the club’s equestrian center, barn, bike path, and golf course, as well as to six private access miles of Snake River. Residents can place their homes in short-term property management when not in use. (Inquiries: Jeff Heilbrun, 307-201-2560)