Luana Garden Villas to Break Ground on Maui

Construction for the final phase of development at Honua Kai Resort & Spa, a four-star hotel that overlooks the sugary-soft sands and azure water of Kaanapali Beach on Maui, is slated to begin early this year. Overseen by Ledcor Development, the project will add 72 new whole-ownership, three-bedroom residences known as Luana Garden Villas to the grounds. Situated on a 10-acre stretch of beachfront, the residences will be housed in 18 fourplex buildings. Units can be purchased in two different color schemes: vibrant (think bold pops of orange and red) or serene (think soft white and gray accents).

Offering over 2,000 square feet of interior living space, the turnkey abodes display gourmet kitchens with wood cabinets and quartz countertops, two master suites, and great rooms with tile feature walls. Sliding-glass doors open to private lanais, where outdoor kitchens and private lounging areas await. From the lanai side, every unit offers direct access to a shared swimming pool and spa surrounded by fire pits, lava-rock waterfalls, and lush gardens.

Homeowners will have access to resort amenities, including five hot tubs, a fitness center, an aquatic playground with a waterslide, and three heated pools that rival the best swimming holes around. They can also peruse Aina Gourmet Market, a buzzy market and café that offers local goods made within a 100-mile radius of the resort, or head to the spa for treatments in the Himalayan salt room or outdoor cabanas. In addition, buyers can utilize the concierge, daily housekeeping, and valet parking services. And should owners be pulled away from paradise for a spell, they have the option to place their unit in a short-term or long-term rental program.

Prices will start at around $1.8 million, and sales are expected to launch in the first quarter of 2018.