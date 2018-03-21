Buy Your Own Private Island in French Polynesia for $9.5 Million

Made up of more than 100 islands and atolls in the South Pacific, French Polynesia is known for its turquoise lagoons, sugary beaches, and overwater bungalows. Located near the islands of Taha’a and Raiatea, Motu Moie (which is Tahitian for “far away isle”) is a tropical haven that boasts shimmering views of the water from all directions. Populated with coconut palms and hibiscus, the 20-acre island is the perfect secluded getaway—and it’s just 15 miles from the peaks of Bora Bora.

The island is home to a main bungalow, a dining bungalow, a sports bungalow, three guest bungalows, a caretaker’s house, and several utility buildings. The guest bedrooms are constructed of treated wood and furnished with hardwood doors and window frames from Tonga. Limestone floors, interior bamboo wall coverings, and palm-frond roofs give the bungalows a sense of effortless island luxury. A spacious living room in the main bungalow opens up to immaculate views of the turquoise lagoon. Further development is a possibility for interested owners.

The island uses solar power for electricity, and fresh water is provided by a natural coral-filtered well. Residents can go fishing, snorkeling, kayaking, windsurfing, sailing, waterskiing, and bicycling on the island. Patio, a local village on the island of Taha’a, is accessible by a short boat or kayak ride. And the closest airport is located on the island of Raiatea, which is only 25 minutes away from Motu Moie by boat. “There are so few places like this anywhere in the world, and I have been privileged—along with my family, friends, and associates—to enjoy this beautiful life adventure for 28 years,” says current owner Jim Arthur.

Roger H. Jarnigan, Catherine J. Binamo, and Sina Zanjani of Pacific Union International hold the listing. The Polynesian paradise is on the market for $9.5 million.